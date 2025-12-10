Barbara McKinstry

McKinstry (Grey), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Grey McKinstry, age 98, died peacefully at home on December 8, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on January 14, 1927, in Saginaw, Michigan, to the late Donald and Rowena (Engle) Grey, Barbara lived a purposeful and engaging life marked by kindness and devotion, motivating others to live intentionally. A 1948 graduate of Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota, Barbara married William (Bill) McKinstry shortly after graduation. After years in East Lansing, Michigan, and New Haven, Connecticut, they moved to Oxford in 1957. Their 68 year marriage inspired their intellectual activities, love of music and the arts, pursuit of social justice for all, sailing adventures on the Great Lakes, cultivating deep friendships, and growing a family nurtured with love, respect, and support. Barbara was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford, Ohio, where social justice was of paramount importance. Life Members of the NAACP, she and Bill were actively involved in the 1963 Freedom Summer Training. She was an early member of the Oxford League of Women Voters, serving as an officer and recently recognized as a "Founding Mother" by that group. She was named a Citizen of the Years by the Oxford Press. Barbara had many dedicated years of service at Planned Parenthood as volunteer and then development coordinator, where she found great meaning in her concern for others and her support of an egalitarian ethic: everyone is valued and respected. The cottage in northern Michigan that her parents built in 1931, was a particular treasure to Barbara. This was one of her favorite places to gather with family and friends, and she spent part of her summers there (including 2025) for 95 years. She leaves behind three children who love and admire her: Stephen (Susan) McKinstry, Scott (Rene') McKinstry, Jenny (Bruce) Abel: and six grandchildren-Ryan McKinstry, Dylan (Connie) McKinstry, Ellen McKinstry, Colin (Hannah) McKinstry, Kevin (Jessica) Abel and Grace Abel; also her great-granddaughter, Baya Abel; and her niece and nephews-Dori (Mark) Koogler, Chris Stoppel, Mark Stoppel, and Joel (Julie) Stoppel; and Lisa Bailey, her companion, caregiver, and creator of possibilities. Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William McKinstry, along with her parents and her sister, Sarah Louise Grey Stoppel. A funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E Walnut Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, TOPSS,(Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services) and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



