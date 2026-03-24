Barbara Katz

Katz (Good), Barbara Lee



Barbara was born in Dayton, OH on July 10, 1930, and lived most of her life there. She attended Stivers High School and Ohio State University. She and husband, Dr. Herman Katz, moved from Dayton to Arizona in 1998, then to Columbus, Ohio in 2011. She is preceded in death by husband Herman; parents Hazel and James Good, brothers Robert, Jack and Dale Good, son Joel. She leaves behind daughter Nanette, sons Mitchell and Timothy, grandchildren Jacob Katz, Samuel Keer, Jackson and Emmett Katz, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family.



Donations in her memory may be made to Volunteers of America and Doctors Without Borders.



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