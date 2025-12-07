Barbara Helmuth

HELMUTH, BARBARA J.



Barbara Joan Helmuth, 83, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Savior on December 4, 2025 after months of declining health. She was born April 15, 1942 in Adrian, Michigan to Dewey and Estella Rittenhouse. Barb attended Malone College in Canton, Ohio where she met Dale Helmuth. The couple married in 1964 and moved to Springfield, Ohio in 1965. They put down roots, living there the rest of their lives, raising two children, and remaining very active in their church community. Barb was a vibrant, fun-loving, and curious person who faced adversity with faith, courage, and tenacity. She was an expert seamstress and knitter, producing countless garments for friends and family. A skilled violinist and violist in her younger years, Barb passed down her great love of music to her children. Above all, she was devoted to God, family, and her many close friends. After raising her family, Barb worked at Cedarville University for 10 years. Barb is survived by son Eric Helmuth (Jordan Bach); daughter Joanie (Kelly) Stumbo; grandchildren Chloe (David) Sanford, Jacob King, and Claire King (Max Miesse); niece Deborah Roe; and nephews Timothy and Brian Corbin. She was preceded in death by husband Dale (d. 2015), brothers Ross and James Rittenhouse, sister Ruth Corbin, nephew James Rittenhouse and niece Rebecca Susan Jones. Visitation for Barb will be held Tuesday December 9 from 5-7pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will be Wednesday December 10 at 11:00am at Southgate Baptist Church. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Barbara's name to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. To leave online condolences or to view her memorial video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





