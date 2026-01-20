Barbara Heider

Heider (Alexinas), Barbara Jean



Barbara (Barb), age 90, passed away peacefully Friday January 16, 2026 at Traditions of Beavercreek. She was brought into this world by her parents Michael and Mary (Biersack) Alexinas May 30, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. She attended Holy Family School, St. Joe and Julienne High School. She married her grade school and high school sweetheart Tom Heider October 23, 1954, who preceded her in death November 18, 1995. She was also preceded in death by grandchildren Baby Boy Wyskiver, Andrew Notestine and brothers-in-law Mike Balsom and Byron McNelly. She is survived by her sisters Petie Balsom, Jackie McNelly and Linda (Jeff) Douglas, children Karen (Greg) Notestine, Cheri (Dan) Wyskiver, David (Susan) Heider. Grandchildren Luke (Jenny) Notestine, Bethany Notestine, Kyle (Jenna) Wyskiver, Eric (Katie) Wyskiver, Adam (Tiffany) Heider, Nick Heider and Jason Heider. Great grandchildren Mollie and Max Wyskiver, Peyton and Remi Wyskiver. Barb was a lifelong resident of Dayton and attended Immaculate Conception Church for all her adult life. She enjoyed family trips to Florida, playing card games with neighbors and her high school classmates, and spending quality time with family. She raised her children, then worked as a secretary at Carroll High School, Dayton, OH where her children and their spouses and all her grandchildren attended. Visitation will be Friday, January 23, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Mass at 11:00am followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Archbishop Carroll High School Patriot Fund in memory of Barb Heider at https://www.carrollhs.org/giving/givetoday.cfm or Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com