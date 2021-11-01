Banks, Reed Banks Reed







In Remembrance of



Reed Banks on his



100th Birthday



11/1/1921 - 7/7/2015





You led such an amazing life! A true family man, you were beloved husband to Marilyn, father to Carol (Tom),Larry (Lynda), and Janna, grandfather and great-grandfather. You were an American patriot, WW2 veteran, Armco retiree, founder and owner of Reed's Center for 14 years, Santa's representative at Towne Mall for more than 25 years, bluegrass festival vendor and B.B. King fan. We honor your memory as we continue to be inspired every day by your focus on family, your courage and your philosophy that all of us can choose to be happy every day. From your family, friends all over the USA and all the children who loved you, "the Real Santa."