Banks, Bill Ray



Bill Ray Banks, 84, of Monroe, formally of Fairborn, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born June 25, 1938 in Letcher County, Kentucky the son of William H. and Virgie Banks. Bill graduated from Berea College, Kentucky with a degree in Education. He retired in 1995 from WPAFB after 30+ years. Bill loved his home where he tended to yardwork, fed the birds, and enjoyed time spent with Judy. He was a Kentucky Wildcats and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. His greatest joy was family and loved spending time with his grandkids. He will be greatly missed. Bill is survived by his daughters: Becky McPherson (Joel) and Laura Banks (Tammy Clark); two grandchildren: Andrew and Grace McPherson and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Judy Banks in January 2023; siblings: Doris Everidge, Inez Morrison, and Ted Banks. Memorial gifts may be made in his memory to Ohio Living, Mt. Pleasant www.ohioliving.org. No services will be held at this time. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



