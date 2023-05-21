Banion, Dwain J. "DJ"



Banion, Dwain J. "DJ", 71 of Yellow Springs passed away May 17, 2023, in the Soin Medical Center following an accident at home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 17, 1951, the son of Pat and Ruth (Myers) Banion. DJ was a 1969 graduate of Southeastern High School. He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers, retiring from International Harvester in 2002 with 30 years of service. DJ was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Springfield; the Ohio Horseman's Council; and the Tri-County Rails to Trails, which began by turning rails into bridle trails in Ohio. As a teenager DJ enjoyed training standard breds with his brothers and uncles. As an adult DJ got a lot of pleasure camping with his horse, Doc, numerous friends with their horses and most especially with his grandson Patrick, astride Chocolate. The highlight of the weekend was DJ's world-renowned Cowboy Breakfast. DJ was an avid runner completing 13 marathons, including 5 in Boston. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tim Banion. Survivors include his wife Myra Dean Banion whom he married September 1, 1978. Everyday DJ expressed his enduring love for her. Also surviving are daughters Layla Johnson and Deidra Banion (Xan Pennington); two grandchildren Patrick and Evan Johnson; sister Gail (Bob) Varner; brothers Dwight (Babs) Banion, Alan (Cindi) Banion, Jeff (Teri) Banion and Todd (CeCile) Banion; sister-in-law Lynne Banion; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service to honor DJ will be Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with the Rev. Dr. Michelle Boomgaard officiating. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Memorial Home's Facebook page beginning at Noon. The gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to Christ Episcopal Church Food Pantry 409 E. High Street Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



