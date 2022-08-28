BANGE, Phyllis, H.



Age 94 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday August 25, 2022, comfortably in her sleep.



She was born in Bluffton, Ohio, on May 29, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Ilma (Showalter) Hardwick. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, and siblings Charlie (Connie) Hardwick, Lloyd (Willa) Hardwick, and Floyd (Bonnie) Hardwick.



Survivors include seven children, Jeanne (Fritz Bell) Hogue, Jim (Anna Marie) Bange, Ray (Margaret "Peggy") Bange, Mark (Pam) Bange, Ann (Todd) Smith, Mary (Rob) Gladstone, Mike (Shelby Gernon) Bange; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Her early career included the Bluffton Library and the Triplet Corporation. She met Joseph Bange from Hamilton, while he was also working at Triplet during a college co-op. On August 19, 1950, she married Joe in Bluffton, Ohio. They resided in Hamilton.



Phyllis loved her family and dedicated her life to them. She enjoyed every day making a happy, healthy home for her family and their friends. Being raised during the Depression and living through World War II, she was humble and appreciative of life's blessings, large and small. She was proud that all her children became college graduates and several earned advanced degrees.



Her family, extended family, and friends were her joy in life. Phyllis enjoyed family gatherings, celebrations, and visiting with all. She was happy to have her children's friends view her home as their "second home" and always made everyone feel welcome and special.



She was a member of St. Peter in Chains in Hamilton. Phyllis enjoyed Card Club, ceramic classes and international travel with Joe.



She recently said, referring to herself, her husband, and her family, "We have all been blessed. Very, very blessed. It has been a wonderful life." She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.



The family will receive friends from 9:30am-10:00am Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in St. Peter in Chains Church, 382 Liberty Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul https://www.svdpcincinnati.org.



