BANDURA, Jan



Jan (Janet) Bandura was born July 26, 1940. Mom passed away February 29, 2020, at age 79. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am, Tuesday, November 22 at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton. Enter lot from Dixie Dr. A luncheon/Celebration of Life will follow at McAuley Hall in front of the church. Private burial at a later date.