Baltzell, James Guy "Jim"



age 56, formerly of Hamilton and Kettering, passed away Thursday, May 8th 2025. James was born in Ridgewood, NJ, in 1968.. He was a graduate of Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Massachusetts; Jim joined the US Army as a combat medic for the 101st AVN in 1988 and graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor's degree in computer science in 1999. Jim worked as a net developer & software engineer for 31 years, most recently at TQL in Dayton, Ohio. Jim was a loving family man, a passionate Ohio State fan and outside of spending time with his grandchildren, you'd find Jim tinkering with computers & playing video games. The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 PM on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel (2100 E. Stroop Rd Kettering, Ohio 45429) with a Memorial Service at 6:30 PM and a celebration of life to follow. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



