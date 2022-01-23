Hamburger icon
Balsbaugh, Douglas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BALSBAUGH, Douglas Paul

Age 64 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. He owned and operated Balsbaugh Excavating, Inc. Doug was a member of the Salem Old German Baptist

Brethren Church, New Conference. He is survived by his wife of 44 years whom he married on September 3, 1977: Bonnie (Miller) Balsbaugh, son: Dustin (Megan) Balsbaugh of Englewood, daughter: Jessica (Jonathan) Stull of Covington, grandchildren: Brooke and Luke Balsbaugh, Kate and Claire Stull, mother: Janet (Bowser) Balsbaugh, sister: Bonnie (Gerald) Deaton, sister-in-law: Barbara Montgomery, brother-in-law: Eugene (Sue) Miller, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Hubert Balsbaugh and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Charles and Lucille Miller. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Salem Old German

Baptist Brethren Church (corner of Barnes Rd. and Sweet

Potato Ridge Rd). Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

