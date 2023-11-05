Ballinger, Wayne R.



age 84 of Fairfield Township, passed away at Birchwood Care Center on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Wayne was born at home in Hamilton Ohio on July 28th, 1939 to William Ballinger and Zelma Allen Ballinger. He worked for Fairfield City Schools for over 30 years as a bus driver. Wayne was a proud US Marine and spoke fondly of his days aboard two aircraft carriers and his assignments in Japan while serving. To say he was an Ohio State Buckeye "fan" would be an understatement. He loved anything OSU and would fight anyone who didn't! Wayne is survived by his daughters Angie (Phil) Mosher and Lindsay (Sean) Johnson and sister Carolyn Dawson. He is also survived by five stepchildren, Barbara (Michael) Smith, Sue McDaniel, Kim (Jeff) Reed, Alisa (Keith) Lamb and one stepson, Steven (Susannah) Parks, his grandchildren Alexis (Tony) Viltro, Parker (Sam) Chasteen, and Ewan W. Johnson and his great grandchildren Daniel and Caleb Viltro. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents William Ballinger and Zelma Ballinger, his beloved sister Gwen Caldwell and two stepsons, Kelley Parks and Tom Parks. Wayne is also survived by his best friend of over 60 years, Jerry Yerigan. He often said Jerry wasn't his friend, he was the brother he never had. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton Ohio on Thursday November 9th, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial Contributions can be made to Amvets.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/