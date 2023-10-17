Ballard, Willadine L.



Willadine L. Ballard, age 94, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023. She was born in Miamisburg to the late Helen B. and Robert F. Ballard, Sr. Willadine was a 1946 graduate of Miamisburg High School and a G.Y.A. Alumnus. She was a longtime member of Trinity Church of Miamisburg, where she was active as a Deacon and in the Trinity Church Bazaar. Willadine was accomplished in the domestic arts and was known for her beautifully crocheted afghans and needlepoint Christmas ornaments. Every Christmas Eve was more special for her family because there was a hand-made Christmas ornament alongside each dinner plate. And for dessert, thanks to Willadine, carefully crafted Christmas cookies such as coconut-bearded Santas and Rudolphs with cinnamon red hot noses. During her working years, Willadine was a secretary at a variety of offices in Miamisburg. Later she devoted her attention to caring for her mother, who was able to age at home under her daughter's care. Willadine treasured the cardinals and hummingbirds in her backyard, which she fed; camping vacations; and doting on her nieces and nephews, and eventually her grand-niece and grand-nephew. She was appreciated and loved by each and every one. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert F. Ballard, Jr. (Patricia Ballard) and Joyce Ann Ballard Emert (Lee Mease Emert). Willadine is survived by her nephews, Todd Ballard (Robbin Ballard) and Dr. Roger Emert (Barry Swartz); nieces, Susan Ballard (Judy Maruszan), Barbara Greer (Terry Greer), Anita Emert (Kacy Wiggins), and Carol Emert; great nephew, Nicasio Clay Emert; and great niece, Maya Emert-Wiggins. Visitation will be from 10:00  10:30 AM Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Ave. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday at the church with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral