BALLARD, Sonja Lynn



05-05-1970 - 08-29-2022



Sonja Ballard, 52, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her home on August 29 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends after her short battle with cancer.



Sonja was born May 5th 1970, in Springfield, Ohio, to James (Sharon) Porter and Linda (David) Baldwin.



She is survived by her parents; life long soul mate, Eddie Joe Ballard; son Joey (Autumn) Ballard; grandchildren Keaton, Kali and Tatum Ballard all of Jasper, Indiana; her sista Tonja (Earl) Owen Dubie; neice Alisha (Tim) Porter, nephews Joey (Vickie) Penwell, Michael (Stephanie) Owen all of Springfield, Ohio.



She is reunited with her grandparents: Cliff and Dorthy Brown, Frank and Maxine Porter; stepfather William Billy Reid; aunt and uncles Patty Markin, Cliff Brown Jr., Ronnie and Harold Brown.



Sonja loved her job where she enjoyed 25 years as the Marketing Manager for Premier Marketing. She also enjoyed bartending at the American Legion #143 where she made many friends who became her family.



Sonja will be remembered for the tremendous amount of love she had for her family, the outdoors, her music for sure and her love for her plants that turned her home into a forest.



There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2pm-4pm. A Family service will follow. U.A.W. Local 402, 3671 Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502.

