Ball, Patricia A.



age 53, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in her home. Patricia was born on August 21, 1971 in Cleveland, Ohio to her loving parents, Ronald and Carolyn "Zoe" Ball. She grew up in the Centerville area and attended Centerville High School. Patricia later moved to Cleveland as a senior and graduated from Bay Village High School. She made her career working in retail in the Chicago area and as a flight attendant with United Airlines. After many years, Patricia returned home to Cleveland to be near her family. Patricia was a dedicated daughter and aunt and especially adored her nephews. She loved animals and had a special bond with her cat, Oscar. Heartbroken from the loss of his human, Oscar sadly passed away 3 days after her. Patricia is survived by her parents; sister, Rebecca (Tom) Raguz; nephews, Nikola Raguz, Samuel Raguz, Richard (Haleigh) Neumann and their daughter, Ryleigh Neumann; and many cousins in Minnesota, South Dakota, California, and Florida. Services will be held at 10AM on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd. She will be laid to rest at Old Union Cemetery in Ludlow Falls, Ohio. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com