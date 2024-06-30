Ball, Eric Daniel



Born on March 22, 1982, accepted his invitation to go fishing at the perfect fishing hole on June 24, 2024. Family will greet friends from 11:00am-1:00pm on Monday, July 8 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., with Funeral Services commencing at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Eric will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. Eric did not like flowers, so the family requests donations to The American Kidney Fund or the Diabetes Foundation in lieu of flowers. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



