BALES, Warren



Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born on



August 15, 1938, in Cincinnati, the son of the late James



Russell and Josephine (Estes) Bales. Beloved husband of



Elizabeth (Confer) Bales, married almost 30 years, Warren died peacefully with Elizabeth at his side. He is survived



by his step-daughters, Amy Herrmann, Susan (Herrmann) and Don Walk and Cathy



(Herrmann) and Michael Cooney M.D.; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, James, Harold, Kenneth, Charles, Mary and



Roger. Warren was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 93, and was a Mason, Shriner, and Kentucky Colonel. He retired from North American Properties as a Field Supervisor after 30 years. A special thank you to the staff at La Posada Senior Living Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Private Services will be held with Interment in



Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

