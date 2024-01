Baldwin, Mary Jo



Mary Jo Baldwin, 78, of Franklin, OH, passed away on January 19, 2024.



She was born on September 20, 1945. Mary is survived by her children, Angie White, Craig Baldwin and Sherry Baldwin. Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel- Middletown.



