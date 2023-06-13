Balazs, Steven Louis



Steven Louis Balazs passed away suddenly on June 3, 2023, at the age of 65, at The Cottages at Chandler Creek in Round Rock, Texas.



Steve was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 20, 1958, the youngest of five children born to John Balazs, Sr. and Mary Jane (Horvath) Balazs. Steve grew up alongside his four siblings in Dayton and attended Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School and Wright State University, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors.



While still in high school, Steve answered the phone for his brother one day who wasn't available and decided to fill in for him at the local mall in Dayton and his career for The Rouse Company in the shopping center industry was born. Steve's career flourished from that day forward, including bringing him to Texas, where he met and married the love of his life Kathy Knight. Their 39 years of marriage was a testament to their unwavering commitment and love for each other. After eight years of marriage, Steve and Kathy welcomed their son, Steven "Blake" Balazs, and Steve truly embraced fatherhood and all that it entailed.



Steve was meticulous in how he took care of things, especially his yard that he mowed with a frequency that led the neighborhood. Steve enjoyed attending and/or coaching Blake's baseball and football games, as well as traveling, playing golf, fishing trips with Blake, exercising (especially with his beloved Labrador Sammie) and often entertaining others with his magic tricks. The family attended Riverbend Church for over 30 years, faithfully serving the Lord.



In addition to Steve's devotion to his family and friends, he was proud of being responsible for selecting and leasing to commercial businesses for Simon Property Group. Among the businesses were many new-to-Texas stores and restaurants for the grand opening of The Domain, his legacy work. He also leased other properties in Austin, Barton Creek Mall, Lakeline Mall and the Arboretum. Steve was gifted in his field in that his creativity, passion, and impeccable taste helped his tenants' businesses thrive.



Steve's life was a testament to his vibrant and adventurous spirit. He embraced life's joys and challenges with an unwavering sense of excellence, determination, and pride. Steve leaves behind countless memories and stories that will be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him.



Steve is survived by his loving wife Kathy of Austin, son and daughter-in-law Blake and Abby Balazs of Dripping Springs, and grandchildren Graham and Josephine. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Waymire and brothers Jack Balazs, Joe Balazs and wife Diane Balazs, and Mark Balazs and Tina Reck.



Steve's passing is mourned by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched, but they find comfort in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus now. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones who find solace in the legacy of determination, love, and kindness he left behind.



A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on June 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Smith Family Chapel on the Riverbend Church campus, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas.



In lieu of flowers and in memory of Steve's life, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Steve's honor to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

