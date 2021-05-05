BAKICH, Michael Peter



Age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Vitas Hospice at Drake Center in Cincinnati where he had been a patient for 10 days. He was born October 7, 1946, in Delmont, Pennsylvania, and lived in Middletown since 2010. He received his Master's Degree from Purdue and his PHD from Texas A & M. He was employed as a Civilian



Research Engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from 2002 to 2019, then was



employed as a Research Engineer at Riverside Research from 2019 until his death in 2021. Michael enjoyed the fifties and sixties blues music and Serbian Traditional music. He played many instruments including the guitar, harmonica, piano and recorder. He also enjoyed flying gliders from the Warren County Airport, and rebuilding his Norton 850 Commando Motorcycle. He was of the Orthodox Faith. Preceding him in death were his parents, Milovan and Sophia (Opacic) Bakich; and his wife, Elizabeth Anne Bakich in 2014. He is survived by three children, Samuel Milovan Bakich, Peter Gerhardt Bakich and Celestine Sophia Bakich. Visitation will be Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Prayer Services at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, with



Father Michael Marcantoni officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



