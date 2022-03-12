Hamburger icon
BAKER, WALLACE W.

WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE"

2/12/1924 - 3/12/2005




On the 17th anniversary of the day you went away.

Today is the anniversary of the day I lost you. And for a time, I felt my life had ended too. But, loss has taught me many things and now I face each day with hope and

memories to help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides me, and I still feel you near. Wallace, you were a

remarkable man: dependable, loving and caring. You were the center of my world. You were one in a million to me. You made me laugh and you made me smile. You were my companion and dear friend. You left me with a rich

heritage of beautiful memories - for this I'm most grateful.


Until we meet again.

Love, Dorothy



