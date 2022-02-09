BAKER, TRISHA



BAKER (nee Rudd), Trisha





Beloved wife of Doug Baker, loving mother of Abby, Maddie and Charlie, beloved daughter of Kenny and Sheila Rudd and daughter-in-law of Terry and Connie Baker, dear sister of Brian (Kim) Rudd and sister-in-law of Joann (Scott) Fettig and Chris (Chuck) Hayley, granddaughter of "Granny Mick", niece of Adrienne (Aaron) Scherrer, numerous aunts,uncles, nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will take place February 19, 2022, at 4:00pm at Wildwood Golf Club 601 Aberdeen Dr, Middletown, OH 45042. In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made to Elder or Seton High School.