BAKER, CRYSTA

THANK YOU FROM
THE FAMILY OF
CRYSTA BAKER
On behalf of Mr. Lamon
Baker, Mrs. Phyllis Hill and Mr. Jameel Sinkfield and the
entire Hill-Baker Family, words cannot express our gratitude for all the expressions of condolences extended to us during our recent time of
sorrow.
To the Mt. Carmel, Shiloh Baptist and Phillips Temple CME families we will always cherish our relationships and
reflect on all of the kindness you have shown to us. To the pastors, "THANK YOU" for taking time from your busy
schedules to minister to us.
May GOD forever keep you in His care.
Mr. Lamon Baker & Family