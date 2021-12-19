Hamburger icon
BAKER, CRYSTA

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago



THANK YOU FROM

THE FAMILY OF

CRYSTA BAKER


On behalf of Mr. Lamon

Baker, Mrs. Phyllis Hill and Mr. Jameel Sinkfield and the

entire Hill-Baker Family, words cannot express our gratitude for all the expressions of condolences extended to us during our recent time of

sorrow.



To the Mt. Carmel, Shiloh Baptist and Phillips Temple CME families we will always cherish our relationships and

reflect on all of the kindness you have shown to us. To the pastors, "THANK YOU" for taking time from your busy

schedules to minister to us.


May GOD forever keep you in His care.

Mr. Lamon Baker & Family



