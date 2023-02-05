BAKER, Michael Edgar



July 17, 1951 - January 19, 2023



(Age 71) On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Michael Edgar Baker, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away in his home at the age of 71. Born July 17, 1951, to Shirley (Smith) and Edgar Baker, Mike enlisted in the military after graduating high school. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy, completing two tours in Vietnam, and retiring in 1990 as a Petty Officer E-6. After the military, Mike became skilled in many trades, such as welding, plumbing and HVAC, and retired from UC Hospital in Cincinnati. Mike loved his family, and worked hard to provide for them. He was an avid reader who also enjoyed history, hunting, and watching old western movies, or anything starring John Wayne.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carole Reynolds; brother, John Baker; and brother-in-law Larue Reynolds. He leaves behind his loving wife, Nikki (Wynn) Baker; children, Angela (Jonathon) Hitch, Tiffany (Harley Grimes) Baker, Tara (Stephen) Bennett, Christopher Baker and Regina Baker; sister, Linda Davis; grandchildren, Allyson Baldwin, Katlyn Baldwin, Julie Baldwin, Madison Jones, Caiden Jones, Caila Jones, Harley Grimes Jr., Olivia Bennett, and Lincoln Bennett; as well as many nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.



A memorial service is being planned at this time, with inurnment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, with full military honors. Service details will be posted on this page as soon as they have been finalized.

