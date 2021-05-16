<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689843-01_0_0000689843-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689843-01_0_0000689843-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BAKER, Keith Richard <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">23, formerly of Springfield, passed away May 11, 2021, in Escondido, California. He was born February 12, 1998, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Adam and Sarah (Sheppeard) Baker. Survivors include his <br/><br/>parents, Adam and Sherri <br/><br/>Baker and Sarah Biers; siblings, Dylan Kenley, Ryan Kenley, Makayla Kenley, Zachary <br/><br/>Baker, Jasmine Sheppeard, <br/><br/>Dylan Biers, Kamara Biers, <br/><br/>Caleb Biers and Noah Biers; paternal grandfather, Earl Baker and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday in the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME</font><font size="2" color="#000000">. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. </font><br/>