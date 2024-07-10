Baker, Jeweldene

Baker (Barger), Jeweldene



Jeweldene Baker, 92, retired Fairfield South Elementary teacher and beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away in Stanton, Kentucky on Sunday, July 7, 2024 after a long illness. Jeweldene was born on June 8, 1932 in Sizerock, Kentucky. In 1960, she married her late husband Carl Baker at the First Church of God in Hamilton, Ohio. Jeweldene was a devoted mother to Connie Sue Baker and a treasured MeMe to the greatest gift of her life, her granddaughter Macie Jewel McGlothen. Mrs. Baker is also survived by her sisters Madge Burton and Betty Pace and was preceded in death by her brothers Ted and Von Barger and her sister Shirley Barger. Jeweldene described her mother Polly Hamblin Barger as her hero. She shared a full, glorious life with her husband, daughter, granddaughter, brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends. Jeweldene was a Christian who trusted in Jesus and strived to follow Him in every area of life. She was a founding member and faithful servant of Rolling Hills Baptist Church. The true passion of Jeweldene's life was serving the communities she loved in Kentucky and Ohio. She was born and raised in Leslie County, Kentucky where she first began teaching in a two-room schoolhouse. After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University, Jewel moved to Ohio to teach at Central Elementary in Fairfield City Schools. She completed her Master's in Education at Miami University during her 33-year career in Fairfield. For more than a decade, Mrs. Baker traveled with her fifth-grade students to Washington DC on a class trip she spent hours arranging with well-respected politicians. Her favorite guest was former U.S. Representative and House Majority Leader John Boehner who she had known since the beginning of his political career. As Jewel began to meet more and more Ohio educators who called Kentucky "home," she helped to form O'Tucks (Ohioans from Kentucky). Through O'Tucks, Mrs. Baker raised funds to endow hundreds of scholarships at Miami University. The Hamilton campus recently endowed its eighth scholarship in honor of Mrs. Baker. Jewel's civic leadership extended to memberships on local, state and national Republican committees where she held important roles including service as a delegate to the 2008 Republican National Convention. In 2012, she received the inaugural Kaleidoscope Award for lifelong community service to Fairfield. Jewel also served on the Four Seasons Garden Club, the Fairfield Historical Society and in many other organizations.



Jewel loved spending her time with good people having good conversations around a good, home-cooked meal. No one cooked like Jeweldene and she enjoyed sharing her recipes and preparing meals alongside her granddaughter Macie. Jeweldene had the patience of Job, the heart of a saint, and the wisdom of King Solomon. The pain we feel now will one day be replaced by the light she was and the continuing guiding light she shines for all of us. We know she is destined for eternity and we long to see her there. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield. A 12 p.m. funeral will follow visitation and services will conclude with interment at Oxford Cemetery. Pastor Daniel Keaton officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to the O'Tucks Scholarship through the Miami University Scholarship Committee, specifying the donation is in honor of Jeweldene Barger Baker. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com



