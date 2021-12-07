BAKER, Jack W.



Age 95 passed away Saturday December 4, 2021. He was born December 16, 1925, in Hamilton to the late Wesley and Gertrude (nee Hayes)



Baker. On May 5, 2001, in Hamilton he married Flora (Faye) Schlemann. Jack served in the U.S. Army where he was deployed to France and other parts of Europe during WWII. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Hamilton. Jack was employed by Wente Electric before retiring from National Cash Register. He is survived by his wife Faye; children and step-children Myra (Jack) Myczka, Karen Hall, Regina Hall, Valerie Pryor, Laura Brossart; grandchildren and step-grandchildren Amy (Rob) Hoskins,



Cindy (Braden) Wingert, Jonathon (Kelly) Myczka, Jacob



Norton, Adam, Ian, Ross, and Dennis Pryor, IV, Katie Cowan, Lindsay and Dylan Brossart, Henry Lobb; great-grandchildren



Kaitlyn, Noah, Nathan, Jordan, Jayden and was also survived by many other family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister Thelma Stephenson. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Friday,



December 10, 2021, from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 11AM with Pastor Dan Clemens and Reverend



Dennis Metzger officiating. Entombment and full military honors to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

