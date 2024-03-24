Baker, Gayle

Baker (Diller), Gayle A

Baker, Gayle A (Diller), 73, of Springfield, OH, passed away after an extended battle w/ liver disease. The daughter of Charles & Joanne (Bussey) Diller, Gayle was born on June 4th, 1950. She graduated from Tecumseh High School ('68). Gayle retired from the City of Springfield Police Department Records & Reports Division.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories: daughter Lorinda (Sean) Lewis of WI; sons Thomas Baker of Fairborn, & Greg (Stephany) Baker of Sidney; grandsons, Matthew (Erynn) Poeppelman, Lucas (Brooke) Poeppelman both of Anna; Cody Baker, Colt Baker both of Sidney; & Landyn Baker of Fairborn: sister Nancy Diller of Enon; brother Roger (Donna) Diller of Springfield; sister in-laws Jean Baker & Patsy Diller; nephews: Jim (April) Baker, Jeff (Samantha) Baker, & Don (Noelle) Diller; nieces Becky (Boyd) Barger, Sandy (Curt) Callicoat and Beth (Zach) Baum; and 1 Great-Grandson (debuting in July); 11 great nephews, nieces and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents & brother Ed. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family & friends, playing cards, putting together puzzles with Nancy, mowing, & making her family laugh.

Gayle donated her body for the advancement of science & will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held, Sat. Apr 13th from 1-5pm at The Landing at Littleton & Rue, Springfield, OH. Service to be held from 1:15-2:30 followed by a social gathering.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, support Ohio Hospices of Dayton.

