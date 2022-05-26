BAKER, Deborah A.



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Elder Carl Blanton Sr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may



be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

