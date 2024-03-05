Baker, Ada "Kathy"



Our dear mother Ada Kathleen "Kathy" Baker passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, aged 83. She was a wonderful mother, person and friend who was always there when we needed her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Rosalyn Hall, siblings Loretta U. Hanger, Ronald R. Hall and Marcella Fry and Husbands, Marshall C. Lamb and Boyce Baker. She is survived by her children, Diane (James) Love, Brenda (Steve) Coomer, and James (Elaine) Lamb; her step children, Ken (Elaine) Baker and Sandra (Terry) Rowleet. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 10:00 AM  12:00 PM with the funeral service held at 12:00 PM, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt.4 Fairfield. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



