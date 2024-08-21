Baird, Monte

Baird II, Monte Mason



Monte Mason Baird II, 62, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday August 16, 2024 at 11:55 AM at Miami Valley Hospital. Monte was born July 23, 1962 in Greenville, Ohio, the son of the late Monte Baird and Delores Houston.



Monte is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his Maternal Grandparents, L.D. and Mary Kiser, Paternal Grandparents, Harry and Edith Baird, Nephew, Zachary Joseph Harrison, Nephew in Law, John Hamlin III, and Great Nephew in Law, Trey Gruntle and his dog children, Anna and Moose.



Monte is survived by his Step Father, Victor Houston, Sisters, Doris (Scott) Hoffman, Kimberly (Kevin) Sink, Nieces, Tracy (Nathaniel) Harrison, Angela Hamlin, Nephews, Zach (Jamie) Hetzler, Chris Starns, Great Nephews, Nate Harrison, Luke Harrison, Isaac Hamlin, Kai Hetzler, Great Nieces, Kelsey Guntle, Everleigh Hetzler, Great Great Nephews, Kyson Guntle, Austin Guntle, Nash Harrison, Great Great Niece, Zada Guntle. As well as his dog Children, Bo and Abby and many special friends and numerous Cousins. He leaves behind so many loved ones, it would be far too many to list.



During his 62 years on earth Monte was known for being one of the funniest guys you could ever have the pleasure to meet. His sisters recalled all the times he would crack jokes and how he would give every Karaoke performance his all. He loved spending time with his family, camping at the Stillwater beach- where he got the nickname "Monte 9 toes". Monte loved Mud Bogging and had collected a few trophies in his time. He also loved his fur babies very much, he was a dog dad to Bo and Abby, and they were his pride and joy. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren and always seemed to have a harmonica in his pocket. Monte also enjoyed riding his Harley. Monte leaves behind a life full of love and left his mark on anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. He will be deeply missed by all.



The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Friday, August 23, 2024, 10AM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, Ohio with a service to follow at 11AM. The service will be officiated by Rev. Steven Watern. The family will be laying Monte to rest at Greenville Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the MS Association in Memory of Monte.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Baird family.



