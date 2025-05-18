Bailey, Leonard

Bailey, Jr., Leonard "Perry"



age 86, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2025. An Ohio native, Perry was born December 31, 1938, in Piqua. He was a graduate of Miami University, where he met and later wed Marianne Flee Bailey. He served in the army and worked as civilian munitions director on Wright-Patt Air Force Base in Dayton, OH. He was a member of the Kettering Beautification Committee and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Perry was preceded in death by his son, Todd Lewis Bailey; sister, Nancy Bailey Taylor; mother, Rachel Lewis Bailey; and father, Dr. Leonard Perry Bailey. Perry is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marianne Bailey; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Bailey; brother, Edward G. (Susan) Bailey; many special nieces and nephews, and a host of treasured friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Westminster Presbyterian Church (125 N Wilkinson St., Dayton), followed by a gathering of family and friends in the church's social hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Perry to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Fund or SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center. For full remembrances and condolences, please visit www.Routsong.com



