Bailey, Gwendolyn "Gwen"



Gwendolyn" Gwen" Manning Bailey, passed away on July 6, 2022. She was with her family, at her home in Greenville, SC after going into hospice care. Born on September 1, 1930, preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sydney Bailey, and her brother Joe Manning of Mount Sterling, KY. Gwen, a lifelong educator, 9 years in the classroom, 30 years as counselor at Beavercreek High School, and 5 years as counselor at Eastside High School in Greenville, SC, willed her body to the Prisma/ University of South Carolina School of Medicine to train future doctors and nurses.



A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on September 1, 2023, in the chapel of the Howze Mortuary, 6714 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690, and will be laid to rest in Mountain View Memorial Park, Travelers Rest, SC.



Contributions may be made to the Cancer Society or an organization of your choice. The family will be at the home of her son Bruce Bailey, Travelers Rest, SC.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

The Howze Mortuary

6714 State Park Rd

Travelers Rest, SC

29690

https://www.thehowzemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral