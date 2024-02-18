Bailey, Bonnie Kay



Bonnie Kay Bailey, age 81, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on February 15, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton after a brief struggle with cancer. Bonnie was born January 17, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Delbert and Mary Bailey. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by brother Bill Bailey.



Bonnie is survived by her brother Ron (Ronda) Bailey; nephews Scott Bailey, Stuart (Alisa) Bailey, Mike (Kelly) Romano, Mark (Sara) Bailey, and Todd (Amy) Bailey; niece Krista (John) Huffman; sister in law Laurel (Adam) Karbula; and many great nieces and nephews. Bonnie graduated from Patterson Co-op. She retired from Cincinnati Insurance Company as a legal secretary. Bonnie was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church. She was a very generous and loving person who never met a stranger. Bonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In honor of Bonnie, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Hope United Methodist Church in Centerville. There will be no public services at the request of Bonnie.



