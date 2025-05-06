Baehl, Thomas A.



Baehl, Thomas A., 81 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Southbrook Care Center. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 30, 1943 the son of Felix Andrew and Anna Olive (Bryant) Baehl. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1961, received his Bachelor's Degree in 1965 from the University of Dayton and received his Master's Degree in 1974 from Wright State University. Tom was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #624 and Irish Fellowship. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. Tom owned and operated World Search, which was a nationwide recruiting service. Survivors include his two children, Ann (Jerry) Miller and Michael Baehl; three grandchildren, Austin, Ryan and Alivia Miller; sister, Judy Griffis; nieces and nephews, Cathy (Bill) Thorner, Carol (Dan) Keating, Connie (Greg) Curry and Kevin (Tracy) Griffis and special friends, Mary Ann Jung, Melinda (Mark) Van Noord and Ben Van Noord. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kay in 2023; brothers-in-law, Tom and Steven Griffis and sister-in-law, Nora Griffis. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



