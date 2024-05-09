Backus, Robert Andrew



Robert Andrew Backus, 87, of Enon, Ohio, passed away April 26, 2024. He was born November 17, 1936 in Adams County, OH, the son of Joseph and Tressie Backus. He served in the United States Marines for three years. He retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio as an inspector after 33 years. He is survived by a brother, William Backus of New York; brother-in-law, Jerry Speakman and his wife, Julia Goodfellow; sister-in-law, Patti Backus; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Backus; brothers, Melvin Backus and Ralph Backus; sisters, Grace Speakman and Irene Woods. Per his request, his body has been donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University as part of their Anatomical Gift Program. No formal memorial service will be held.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com