Bach, Gayle



Gayle Bach died on July 10, 2023, at Saint Leonard Retirement Community in Centerville, Ohio, after living for several years in memory care. Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bach (1998), her younger brother, Robert Mathis (1995), and her elder brother, Lanny Mathis (2021). Gayle graduated from Roosevelt High School and spent her career as a buyer at the Dayton Board of Education.



Gayle is survived by her stepdaughter, Karen Nagle, granddaughters Dana Nagle and Jenna Nagle, her brother, Dallas (Judith), and her sister, Lois Greene (Andrew), along with many nieces and nephews who mourn her.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 on August 11, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, we request that you send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com