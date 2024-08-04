Bach, Clara Marie



Clara Marie Bach, 71, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1952 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Ray and Cora (Whisman) Woodward. Clara was a 1970 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She retired from Kroger after 33 years of service. Clara enjoyed cooking and collecting cookbooks. She liked to go shopping and was known for buying things for other people. She was an avid Cincinnati Bengal fan. Most of all, Clara loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 33 years, Eddie Bach; step-daughter, Ericka Stiles of Greenwood, Indiana; step-grandchildren, Molly and Jake Stiles; sister, Melissa (Tom) Guipe; brother, Chuck (Tammy) Woodward; sister-in-law, Cathy (Dennis) Gault; numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great nieces; as well as close friends, Jennifer Hatcher and Nancy Worrell. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 am  12 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Randy Chrisman officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



