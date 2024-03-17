Baab, Marilyn

Baab (Demmler), Marilyn



Marilyn Demmler Baab, 92, left this earthly life on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Freedom Village retirement community in Lake Forest, California. She was married to John R. Baab of Dayton, Ohio, for 62 years, with whom she held hands on their daily walks until he passed away in 2017.



She is survived by her son, David, and daughter-in-law, Katherine, and their son, Christopher  residents of Tustin, California; her son, Ben, and daughter-in-law, Martha,  residents of Oakland, California, their daughter, Caroline, a resident of Anagance, New Brunswick, Canada, and their son, William, a resident of Oakland, California.



Marilyn was born on January 23, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to Fred and Kathryn Demmler, the youngest of four daughters. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, earned a BA in Education from Heidelberg College, and enjoyed a long, successful career in education, primarily as a first-grade teacher.



Marilyn's life provides a testament to love and faithfulness. As a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, Marilyn enjoyed family gatherings  especially reunions with cousins in Missouri  and visits with family near and far. Caring for the wellbeing of others was a lifelong practice. She always had a kind word, wise advice, a thank you, and a warm smile to share. As a faithful Christian, Marilyn and her husband, John, led an active worship life: enjoying services every Sunday, studying the Bible, teaching children about Jesus and God's love, serving as a Stephen minister, volunteering at Rancho Santa Marta children's home in Baja California, and showing all those around her that God loves them.



Marilyn touched many lives during her 92 years through her words and acts of love, ever-positive attitude towards life, and genuine, caring smile. If you knew her, please honor her memory by smiling and spreading joy to all you meet today.



