B. Flannery

Flannery (Hull), B. Pamela "Pam"



B. Pamela "Pam" Flannery, 86, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Friday evening, February 6, 2026. She was born in Springfield on October 9, 1939, the daughter of the late Charles O. and Ontha M. (Hillard) Hull Sr.



Pam devoted her life to her loving husband, Doc, and their many business adventures. She assisted him in the opening of the businesses, from farming and raising beef cattle, car dealership, restaurant, and cabin rentals. They traveled to many places and visited family and friends along the way. They enjoyed their lake homes and activities and making memories with family. Pam and Doc were avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fans. She was well known for her particular ways in keeping her homes 'just so'.



Pam is survived by her children, Jeff Flannery (Kim Havens) of Russells Point and Jackie Flannery Howland of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Tiffani (Howard) Davis, Dustin Scott, and Justin Scott (Verda Adams); and great grandchildren, Rylee, Harlen and Ridge Davis, Kaylee Scott, Domenic Ditto and Benjamin Scott. Also surviving are siblings, Chuck (Linda) Hull, Candy (John) Wilson, and James (Meghan) Hull and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Adolph "Doc" Flannery in 2021; granddaughters, Heather Flannery and Shannon Ditto; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Flannery.



Pam's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with her nephew, Mr. Kevin Hull presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillsboro Post Acute Care, 1141 Northview Dr., Hillsboro, OH 45133. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com