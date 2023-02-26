AXMACHER, Amy Marie



Age 41 of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday morning February 22, 2023, at the West Chester Hospital. She was born May 26, 1981, in Middletown, the daughter of Mark A. and Karen S. (Kissel) Axmacher of Hillsboro. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Mark A. II (Jenn) Axmacher of Charleston, SC; a nephew, Wynn Axmacher, also of Charleston; an uncle, Bruce (Nancy) Axmacher of Cincinnati; three aunts, Barbara (Tom O'Cull) Blake of Tampa, FL, Connie (David) Beyer of Gilbert, AZ, Shari (Mel) Hubbard of Jackson, FL; a great-uncle Bill Brown of Prescott, AZ; special cousins Phyllis (Joe) Boudereaux and Billy (Susan) Brown, both of Prescott, AZ; her aunt Tracy and nurse Laurie and their families; as well as numerous additional cousins. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the excellent care Amy received while at Brookside Extended Care in Mason. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, online at rettsyndrome.org/get-involved/donate/donate-now/ or by mail to: International Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4500 Cooper Road, Suite 204, Cincinnati, OH 45242. To leave an online condolence to the family please visit



