AVILA, Gamaliel C.



Age 99, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at home with family. Born August 7, 1923, in Brownsville, TX, to the late Jose and Juana Avila. Gamaliel took part in the C.C.C. as a teen, and was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1943. He retired from GM after 40 years of service. He was a Deacon Emeritus at the United Christian Church in Clayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his wife Florence (Scherer) Avila, and a daughter Linda Avila-Armstrong, 4 step children, 2 grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters in TX. Survived by 2 daughters Nancy Avila, Teresa Avila, and a son Daniel (Joanne) Avila, a brother Jose Avila, 8 grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com