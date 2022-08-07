AVERY, Anna



Passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 88. She leaves to mourn her passing, one son, Rodney L. Avery of Trotwood, Ohio; two daughters, Alicia Avery-VanDiver of Montclair, New Jersey, and Angela Avery of Forest Park, Ohio; two sisters, Janis Lawson of Forest Park, Ohio, and Elaine Bowman (Richard) of Flint, Michigan; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family members, as well as dear friends of Pilgrim Baptist Church. A public viewing will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 12-1pm at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St., Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral services will start at 1pm with entombment following at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

