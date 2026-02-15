Ausma Erikson

Erikson, Ausma V.



passed away on February 3, 2026. She would have been 100 on April 21st. Ausma was born in Riga, Latvia in 1926. She came to the USA in 1949 with her family. She was an artist who loved oil painting. Ausma was member of Dayton's Society of painters and sculptors for over 30 years. She exhibited her artwork at numerous art shows and juried exhibitions in the Dayton area. Ausma worked at Capital University in Columbus, then in retail in Dayton at Thals and later Lazarus. Ausma was an active member of Dayton's Latvian community. She was secretary of the Latvian Ev.-Lut church in Dayton. Ausma also exhibited Latvian artwork, jewelry, and culture in shows such as Dayton convention centers international festival. Her husband of 58 years, Arvo, passed away in 2005. Ausma leaves behind two daughters Silvia (John)Langdon, and Karen Erikson, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Velta Melnbrencis and parents Oscar and Zelma Melnbrencis. In honor of Ausma's life, services will be held on Saturday, April 25, to celebrate the month she would have turned 100. Family will greet friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Services will begin at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Ausma will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Latvian Association at alausa.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com