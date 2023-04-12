Aurand, David L.



David Lee Aurand, 75, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield, OH. David was born June 15, 1947 in Columbus, OH. He graduated from Mifflin High School in 1965. He attended The Ohio State University, until he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Throughout his enlistment, he served as the ship photographer and sang in the Blue Jacket Choir. He held many jobs throughout his life, including sales (Western Southern, Rikes, Click Camera, Tractor Supply), freelance photography and owning a photography business (Miami Valley Photo) in Dayton, OH. He was known to be quiet, gentle and kind. He loved nature, fishing, photography, playing musical instruments (piano, guitar, trombone) and singing. David is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law: Kristin (Darrel) Gray of Enon, OH and Julie (Brent) Giffen of Panama City, FL; his five grandchildren: Travis Gray, Kalee (Aaron) Leciejewski, Grace Giffen, Tyler Gray, and Carter Giffen; his former wife of 24 years, Donna (Robert) Curtin of Fairborn, OH; two brothers Michael (Susan) Aurand of Gahanna, OH, and Steven Aurand of Okeechobee, Florida, along with three nephews, many friends and his loving caregivers at The Ohio Masonic Home. He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Velma Aurand of Westerville, OH, and beloved sister-in-law, Valerie Aurand, of Centerburg, OH. A small, graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 25 at the Mifflin Cemetery in Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ohio Masonic Home (please specify OMH Memory Care) via this link: https://ohiomasonichomefoundation.org/give/.

