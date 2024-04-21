Aume, Nilss M.



Nilss Magnus Aume, age 93, of Hilliard, formally of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at Inn at Library Way, Hilliard. He was born December 20th, 1930, in Riga, Latvia the son of Osvalds and Sarlote Aume. Nilss came to America as part of an immigration program to LaGrange, Kentucky where he volunteered to join the Air Force. He was stationed in Loring AFB, Maine then began school at Wittenberg University. While at Wittenberg he met his wife Ausma whom he married in 1957. Nilss graduated from The Ohio State University with his bachelor's and master's in industrial engineering. He spent his entire career, over 45 years, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He liked building model airplanes, riding his bicycle and watching the Food Network. Nilss loved beer and food tasting. He will be greatly missed. Nilss is survived by his children: Victor Aume (Laura) and Anita Aume; two grandchildren: Frankie Aume (Quinn Tryzno) and Cameron Aume (Crystal Xu); nieces and nephews: Robert Rose, Peggy Rose, Gary Rose, and Michael Rose. Nilss is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Ausma Aume. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26th, 2024 from 11 a.m.-12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be at 12 noon on Friday. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com