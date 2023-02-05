AUKEMAN, Ruth Ann



Ruth Ann Aukeman, joined the Church Triumphant on January 25, at the age of 95. Ruth Ann was the eldest child of Ralph and Kathryn (Westbrook) Jacoby. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband Roger, infant son Eric, son Blair and daughter Rachel. She survived by her sons Mark (Sandy), Neil (Betty) and Quentin (Teresa), son-in-law Geoff Stridsberg and daughter-in-law Sharon Aukeman as well as 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Ruth Ann was a teacher at St. John Christian Day school for nearly 35 years. She greatly enjoyed beings stopped by former students and their parents letting her know of the positive impact she had on their lives. Ruth Ann also worked for many years at the jewelry department of Service Merchandise. Ruth Ann had a large network of friends that were touched by her love, generosity, quick wit and her enduring faith. Her greatest joy was her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have many stories and fond memories with her. The family is especially grateful to Patricia Foltz who lovingly cared for Ruth Ann in her home for the past three years. Please join with the family for the Celebration of Life that will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 11th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Please make any memorial donations to the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, 45502 or the Hollandia Botanical Gardens Association, 333 N. Limestone St. #201, Springfield 43303. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



