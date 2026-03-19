Audrey Culbertson

Culbertson, Audrey Kathleen



It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Audrey Kathleen Culbertson, on March 17, 2026. She was 99 years old. Audrey was born on February 7, 1927 to Luther and Mae Moore. She grew up in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Stivers High School and Miami Jacobs Business College. She married Alvin "Buck" Culbertson in 1947. He died in 1993. Audrey was preceded in death by her two brothers Stanley and Harold Moore and by her daughter Barbara Lebo. Audrey is survived by her daughters Sharon Culbertson of Dayton, Ohio and Laura Mastores of Richmond, Indiana, as well as by four grandchildren, Beth, Jameson, Katherine and Marisa and seven great-grandchildren, Alaysia, Ariana, Cole, Ethan, Ian, Shelby, and Tyler. Audrey was a warm, kind and generous person who was liked by all who knew her. She was devoted to her family and loved her children and grand-children dearly. Her motto was "live and let live; treat others as you would want to be treated; Be Kind to animals"! Her family certainly agrees that's just what she did. Funeral services and internment will be at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Online condolences and remembrances may be sent to the family via the www.newcomerdayton.com



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