ASTOR, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Astor, 93, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



Visitation will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery, Miamisburg.



