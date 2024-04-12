Astor, Elaine

Astor, Elaine Ann, age 77, a lifelong resident of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024 after a 15 year battle with breast cancer. She was born November 14, 1946 to the late Clyde and Christine Brown. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Doug Astor; her 3 children: sons, Doug (Christie) Astor of Miamisburg, Brian (Angela) Astor of Troy, and daughter, Kelli Brooks of Miamisburg; 3 grandsons, Tucker and Holden Brooks, and Ryan Astor; 6 granddaughters, Erica (Ben) Ernst, Miranda Martin (Sean), Kamryn Brooks, Lauren, Sydney and Hayley Astor; 4 great-grandchildren, Nolan, Emery, Myah, and Evelyn; brother, Kenny (Connie) Brown; nephews, Aaron (Jami) Brown, Brad (Courtney) Pompos, Aaron (Amanda) Mitchell, and Kevin Brown; her dog, Teddy; and several friends, including The Card Club Ladies, Secret Sisters, and Elaine's Aerobics Ladies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Elaine's memory. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 4 PM  7 PM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

